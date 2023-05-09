California Public Employees Retirement System Has $59.55 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 795,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,722 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $59,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 152.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.11. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,628.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $295,015.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,578,446.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,352. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

