California Public Employees Retirement System Has $63.43 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Discover Financial Services worth $63,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %

DFS stock opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.70 and a 200-day moving average of $104.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

