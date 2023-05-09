California Public Employees Retirement System Has $64.68 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $64,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 114,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 49.8% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:BIO opened at $378.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories



Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

