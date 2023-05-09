California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $51,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.59.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

