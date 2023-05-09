California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 519,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,933 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $65,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 104,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

Shares of PPG opened at $138.68 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.54. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

