California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 23,770 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,770 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of ONEOK worth $65,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.21. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

