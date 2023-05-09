California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 24,865 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 702,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,865 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $62,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 87.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average is $92.27.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,884. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

