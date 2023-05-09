California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,811 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,668,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,811 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of PPL worth $48,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PPL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

