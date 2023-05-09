California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 80,158 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,176,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 80,158 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $48,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

