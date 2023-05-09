California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 91,193 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91,193 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $58,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Pool by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 553,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,942 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 1.9% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 444,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pool by 15.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,509,000 after acquiring an additional 48,617 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.20.

Pool Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $353.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.04. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

