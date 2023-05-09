California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,080 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.34% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $59,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DZ Bank cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $125.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $137.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

