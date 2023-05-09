Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,936 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $193.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.46.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.