Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,016 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,346,000 after buying an additional 300,444 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after buying an additional 93,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 106,963 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 298,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 196,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,525,000.

BATS:NUEM opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

