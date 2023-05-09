Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,578 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.40. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.