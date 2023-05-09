Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 134,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,479,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,027,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $4,189,000.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $82.06.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

