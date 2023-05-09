Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 436.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.48% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 716,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,774,000 after buying an additional 131,853 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,130.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,481 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $597.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

