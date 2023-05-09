Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 49 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,639.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,587.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,294.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,731.75.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 131.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.08.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

