Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,698 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $416.65 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $445.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $421.69 and its 200 day moving average is $419.03.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.