Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,140 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,187,000 after purchasing an additional 118,256 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 905,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 121,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,727,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $42.77.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.