Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 74,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,525,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 545.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 779,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 658,470 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 538,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 98,536 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

