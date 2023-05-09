Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

NYSE PGR opened at $134.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.48. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

