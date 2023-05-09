Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,074 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $44.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

