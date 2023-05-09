Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.62 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of XAR stock opened at $113.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.19. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $121.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.