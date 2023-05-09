Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 244.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,849,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,279,000 after buying an additional 2,730,784 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after buying an additional 2,479,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after buying an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,025,650.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,620,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after buying an additional 1,620,520 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

