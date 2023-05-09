Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $116.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

