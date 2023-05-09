Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $189.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $209.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

