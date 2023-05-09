Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 166,875 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,875 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,589 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 565.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,279,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after buying an additional 1,087,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,065,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

