Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 61,286 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,286 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

AMLP opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

