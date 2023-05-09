Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,154 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.78 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average is $114.68.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 76.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

