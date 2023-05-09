Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 238,438 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,438 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 161,562 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

