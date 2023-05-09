Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 47,508 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,508 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

