Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 768 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.