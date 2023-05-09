Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $27.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHLS. Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.10. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $32.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.29 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 59.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 6,009 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $146,799.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,378.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 6,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $146,799.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,378.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,713,191 shares of company stock worth $598,715,177 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 562.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

