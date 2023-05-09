Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Stake Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,279 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,711,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

