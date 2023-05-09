Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,009 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Cardinal Health worth $85,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $84.29.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.