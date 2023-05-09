Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Celanese by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $106.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.65 and a 200-day moving average of $108.59.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.54.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

