Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 51.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $76,424.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,353 shares in the company, valued at $677,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $76,424.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,719. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

CDAY stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.12 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

