Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after acquiring an additional 476,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after acquiring an additional 403,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,078 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 883.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

