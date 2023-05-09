Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $44,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,434.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,110,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Cloudflare stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

