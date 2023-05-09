Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stake Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.39% of Cognex worth $32,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cognex by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,094,000 after acquiring an additional 826,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cognex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cognex by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,142,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 717,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,365,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,938,000 after purchasing an additional 883,697 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $58.12.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,887 shares of company stock valued at $290,525. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Featured Stories

