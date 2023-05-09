Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 2,051.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,072,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022,885 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cohu were worth $34,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,789,000 after acquiring an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,716,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,036,000 after acquiring an additional 171,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,701,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,876,000 after acquiring an additional 35,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COHU opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COHU. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

