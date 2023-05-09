Dakota Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,469,000 after buying an additional 252,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,794,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,953,000 after purchasing an additional 521,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,115,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,624,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.