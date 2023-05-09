Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 650,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Articles

