Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 333.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after buying an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,905,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Dollar General by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after purchasing an additional 596,393 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 513,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,397,000 after purchasing an additional 268,170 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

NYSE DG opened at $220.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.34. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.