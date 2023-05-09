DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,243 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in DoorDash by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in DoorDash by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 24.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $120,825.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,812.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $120,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,812.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 739,631 shares of company stock worth $42,679,575. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

Shares of DASH opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

