DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Susquehanna

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DKNG. MKM Partners downgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Mkm cut shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.32.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,290,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,748,520 shares of company stock worth $33,718,171. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2,409.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

