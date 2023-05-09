Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. Energizer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Trading Up 6.1 %

ENR opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. Energizer has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.89.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,738,000 after acquiring an additional 195,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 132,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,980,000 after acquiring an additional 152,862 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

See Also

