EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.38-$2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.60-$10.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $386.15.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $231.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.26. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $231.01 and a 52 week high of $462.99.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $181,396,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8,992.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,251,000 after buying an additional 85,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 698.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after buying an additional 79,820 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

