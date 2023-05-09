Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

