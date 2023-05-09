Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.19% of Federated Hermes worth $38,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,097 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 690,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $9,006,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $8,957,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,897 shares of company stock worth $623,528. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FHI stock opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

